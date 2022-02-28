In any Japanese household or restaurant, you will find a wide selection of dishware. Unlike western kitchens, where we are used to have a few different size of plates, bowls, and cups, Japanese kitchens are full of different kinds of dishware, each made for a specific use. The importance and craft behind each piece tell a story about the history of food, drink, and culinary tradition in Japan.

5 of Our Favorite Japanese Kitchenware

1. Donburi (bowl)

Donburi, literally “bowl” in Japanese, can come in different sizes, colors, and designs. Common donburi patterns such as Seigaiha, meaning “blue ocean waves”, are a symbol of happiness and peace. Made in Japan, donburi can be used to plate steamed rice, katsu don, yakitori-don, poke, miso soup, or noodles, such as udon and soba.

Sake cups

Pouring a cup of sake is a classic Japanese tradition that is meant to show honor and respect to your guests; this act is called Shaku Suru or Kumu. In Japan, drinking sake is connected with celebrations and weddings, which is why it is common to find a variety of creative and elegant sake sets. The Tokurri penguin shape is a great way to serve your sake in style for your guests. This interesting shape also gives you the option of stacking the sake cups on top like a hat, saving space on your shelves and avoiding dust from accumulating inside.

3. Tsukidashizara (Light-Weight Square Dish)

Known in Japanese as Tsukidashizara, this appetizer plate is mostly used for sushi and sashimi presentation. Its long square shape provides a graceful display for any appetizer, making it perfect for dinner parties and formal events. One of the perks of this versatile plate is its relatively lightweight in comparison to other traditional western kitchenware.

4. Donabe (Clay pot)

The history of Japanese earthenware, or Doki, started in the Yayoi period (~300 BC). Today, this traditional clay cookware is known as Donabe and is commonly found as a staple in Japanese restaurants and households. The dark, matte finish is produced by an iron-based glaze that is applied once the clay pot has finished cooking in the kiln. The most common use for the clay pot is for cooking and serving rice, however, it can also be used to serve soups or stews. The main advantage of the Donabe is that you can cook and serve the food in the same dish. Many claim that cooking food in a Donabe gives it more umami flavor.

5. Bento box

Originating in the 5th century, Bento is the original Japanese version of a lunchbox. The very first bento boxes were made from wood and considered to be luxury items, but later evolved to be produced out of aluminum in the 19th century during war times. The bento design provides several sections which can be used to store different types of food, i.e., rice, meat, vegetables, etc. Today, many restaurants serve combo-style meals that come in bentos, using each section of the box for a different food type.

Finally

With so many different unique types of kitchenware, these are the perfect items to bring life and personality to any kitchen. Your customers will surely be delighted by the craftsmanship of this ancient Japanese tradition. To access our full catalogue of kitchenware, dishware, and other authentic Japanese items, sign up to become a member of SUPER DELIVERY. Browse our collection to find the items that will wow your clients and keep them coming back for more. Click here to become a member today!

