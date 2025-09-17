Matcha (抹茶) is one of Japan’s most celebrated traditions—admired worldwide for its vibrant green color, health benefits, and distinctive flavor. Yet what truly elevates the experience lies not only in the tea itself but in the utensils used to prepare it: from matcha bowls (chawan & katakuchi) to whisks (chasen) and whisk holders (chasen naoshi). These tools serve both function and artistry, embodying the elegance of Japanese culture.

Rising Global Demand for Matcha Matcha is enjoying remarkable global growth, driven by wellness trends and inbound tourism. On SUPER DELIVERY, orders for matcha utensils have more than doubled compared with last year, with particularly strong demand from the U.S. and Australia. Popular items include spouted bowls for matcha drinks, along with traditional and “kawaii” designs that capture attention as both daily-use goods and thoughtful gifts. To help retailers tap into this growing interest, we are also running a special Matcha at Home – Japanese Elegance campaign, available until October 7, 2025. More details can be found at the end of this article—don’t miss it!

Matcha Bowls: Tradition Meets Modern Living

Matcha Bowl – The Heart of the Tea Ritual

Hana Matsuri Matcha Bowl Set Sumomo Matcha Bowl

The Matcha Bowl (chawan) is central to Japanese tea culture. Its wide, deep form allows matcha to be whisked into a fine froth with ease. Each piece carries its own beauty—whether decorated with cherry blossoms, wave motifs, or rustic glazes—making it more than a vessel, but also a collectible work of art. For shop owners, chawan remain a timeless choice for customers seeking gifts, souvenirs, or an authentic connection to Japanese tradition.

Spouted Matcha Bowl – A Contemporary Twist

The Spouted Matcha Bowl (katakuchi) is a variation of the classic chawan, designed with a small pouring spout. This feature allows users to whisk and then pour matcha directly into a glass—ideal for the ever-popular matcha latte. Loved by younger generations abroad, spouted bowls bring together Japanese craftsmanship with modern convenience, offering shop owners a product that bridges tradition with today’s lifestyle trends. Kohiki Katakuchi Matcha Bowl

Matcha Whisk – Creating the Ideal Froth

Bamboo Whisk The whisk (chasen) is indispensable in matcha preparation. Its multiple fine prongs blend the powder into a light, creamy froth that defines the drink’s texture. Today, whisks are available in both traditional bamboo and modern materials, making them adaptable to different customer needs. Offering whisks alongside bowls or starter sets allows retailers to provide shoppers with the core tool of the matcha-making ritual.

Whisk Holder – Care and Longevity

The Whisk Holder (chasen naoshi) helps preserve the whisk’s shape after use. By placing the whisk on the holder to dry, the prongs stay curved and ready for the next preparation, extending its durability. Stocking whisk holders alongside bowls and whisks allows retailers to offer a complete set that combines thoughtful care with cultural authenticity. Sakura Suzume Hand-painted Whisk Holder

Matcha Lifestyle – Insights from Japanese Retailers

From Zen-inspired mindfulness to today’s global wellness movement, matcha is more than just a drink—it’s a lifestyle. In this video, explore what makes matcha unique, discover product ideas, and gain inspiration for merchandising and display strategies to apply in your own store.

