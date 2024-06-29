Came back to Japan for about 3 years. I love working out and traveling! Planning to visit the scenic spots among all prefectures in Japan!

In recent years, the world has fallen head over heels for matcha – a finely ground powder made from specially grown and processed green tea leaves. Celebrated for its rich flavor and numerous health benefits, matcha has become a staple in cafes and homes alike. The matcha bowl, an essential vessel for enjoying this vibrant tea, enhances the traditional tea experience, adding a touch of authenticity to each sip.

Let's dive into these exquisite products and discover why they're an absolute must-have for you!

Matcha: A Viral Sensation

Matcha is going viral right now, with social media platforms buzzing with creative matcha recipes and drinks. From lattes and smoothies to desserts, matcha’s versatility is being showcased worldwide. Influencers and tea enthusiasts alike are sharing their matcha creations, boosting its popularity. Check out these trending examples:

The Superfood Power of Matcha

Nutritional Benefits

Matcha is rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, and essential vitamins. It’s known for its ability to provide a sustained energy boost without the jitters associated with coffee. Here's why it’s considered a superfood:

High in Antioxidants:

Matcha contains high levels of antioxidants, including EGCg, which help combat free radicals in the body. Rich in Polyphenols:

These compounds are known for their anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties. Vitamins A, C, and E:

Essential for skin health, these vitamins help in maintaining a radiant complexion.

They are also crucial for boosting the immune system and promoting overall wellness.

Versatility

Matcha's versatility extends beyond traditional tea preparation. It is used in a variety of culinary applications, such as tea soba, tea rice, and desserts like financiers and cheesecakes. Matcha also enhances beverages like lattes and floats. Its vibrant green color adds visual appeal, making it a popular choice for creative recipes in restaurants and shops. This adaptability has significantly contributed to the matcha trend.

A Brief History of Matcha

Matcha's origins date back to the Tang Dynasty in China, later finding its spiritual and cultural home in Japan. It became an integral part of Japanese tea ceremonies in the 12th century, popularized by Zen Buddhist monks. Sen no Rikyu, the celebrated tea master, was instrumental in refining the tea ceremony (Chanoyu) and establishing its principles.

Sen no Rikyu's Influence

Sen no Rikyu emphasized simplicity, humility, and a deep connection to nature, which are reflected in the four guiding principles of the tea ceremony: harmony (wa), respect (kei), purity (sei), and tranquility (jaku). These ceremonies were not just about drinking tea but also about the mindful appreciation of the moment, fostering a sense of peace and reflection.

Matcha in Modern Society

Today, matcha has evolved from its traditional roots and found its place in modern kitchens and cafes worldwide. Here are some tips for making the perfect cup of matcha at home:

Tips for Preparing Matcha

Sift the Powder:

Always sift your matcha powder to ensure a smooth, lump-free drink.

Use the Right Water Temperature:

Boil water and let it cool to about 80°C (176°F) to avoid burning the matcha.

Whisk Vigorously:

Use a bamboo whisk to create a frothy, creamy texture by whisking in a zigzag motion.

Featured Matcha Bowl Sets

Traditional Ceramics

Discover the elegance of Kiyomizu, Tokoname, and Kutani ware, showcasing centuries of Japanese craftsmanship.

Lipped Bowls

Modernize your tea ritual with sleek designs like White Glaze and Simple Gray Lipped Matcha Bowls.

The Summer Transparent

Experience the artistry of blown glass with options like Green/Light Blue and Heat-Resistant Edo Glass bowls.

Gift-Ready Set

Celebrate with Pink Shino in a wooden box or the Plum Blossom Tea Whisk Set, perfect for special occasions.

Discover the Magic of Matcha with SUPER DELIVERY

Experience the true essence of Japanese craftsmanship with SUPER DELIVERY, your ultimate destination for wholesale sourcing of authentic matcha products. Discover a wide array of exquisite matcha bowl sets and accessories, sourced directly from Japan.

With competitive pricing, easy ordering, and a dynamic community of buyers and sellers, SUPER DELIVERY simplifies access to the highest quality Japanese goods. Start your wholesale journey today and bring the elegance and tradition of Japanese matcha to your store with SUPER DELIVERY.

Your initial purchase enjoys a generous JPY 6,000 discount! Sign up now and explore the enchanting world of Japanese art and design. Sign Up Now >>

Find other articles about Japanese Teaware