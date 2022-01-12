When you buy a product from an overseas e-commerce site, the shipping fee is the most important thing to consider. Like many of you, one of the most important criteria for me when choosing which marketplace to buy products from is whether the shipping fee is low or not. At SUPER DELIVERY, we try our best to provide you with the lowest possible shipping fee. Today, I would like to introduce you to the shipping fee structure of SUPER DELIVERY.

Shipping & Handling Fee

At SUPER DELIVERY, the total cost to deliver items overseas is the sum of the shipping fee and handling fee. The details of the shipping fee and handling fee are as follows.

Handling Fee

A handling fee of JPY 1,300 will be charged per supplier you purchase from. The handling fee includes the shipping cost from the supplier to SUPER DELIVERY's warehouse in Japan and the forwarding commission fee.

Shipping Fee

The shipping fee is what the name implies: a door-to-door shipping cost from SUPER DELIVERY's warehouse in Japan to your specified location. The exact shipping fee will be calculated based on the weight of the products, and we are tring our best to keep the international shipping fees to a minimum. You can check the approximate shipping fee here. Compare it with other international e-commerce platforms, and you will realize that SUPER DELIVERY's shipping fee is lower.

Large Quantity Order Discount Features

On top of that, there are also features to make the international shipping fee even lower. At SUPER DELIVERY, if the total amount of items per order exceeds a certain amount, you will receive a discount on the shipping fee. Please refer to the following table for the conditions of the large quantity order feature.

If You Have Other Concerns?

You may still have other concerns about international shipping. If so, please check out our help page. I'm sure your worries will be alleviated. If you are still worried, please contact the SUPER DELIVERY customer service center. Our staff will be happy to help you.

Help Page Customer Contact

Finally

Even though e-commerce is becoming more and more popular, there are still many concerns when using overseas e-commerce platforms. I would be happy if this article could ease some of those worries. So, if you are interested in SUPER DELIVERY now, please register as a member. Please refer to these articles if you are unsure what SUPER DELIVERY is.

