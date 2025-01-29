Came back to Japan for about 3 years. I love working out and traveling! Planning to visit the scenic spots among all prefectures in Japan!

On January 15, 2025, we were thrilled to present a unique embroidery workshop in collaboration with LECIEN, spotlighting the artistry of 100 Ladies and its creative director, Kazue Nakajima. This live-streamed event on YouTube brought together embroidery enthusiasts from around the globe for an inspiring session filled with creativity, tips, and hands-on demonstrations.

About LECIEN: A Legacy of Craftsmanship

A member of the Wacoal Holdings Group, LECIEN Corporation is a renowned Japanese brand specializing in high-quality textiles, from lace and innerwear to embroidery supplies. Their COSMO embroidery threads are prized for their premium quality and rich color range, while their 100 Ladies series, designed by Kazue Nakajima, brings Japanese artistry to life with intricate patterns and charming, customizable designs.

LECIEN's Brands

COSMO Embroidery Thread No.25 ~Premium Quality & Vibrant Colors~

Since 1950, COSMO has been LECIEN’s flagship embroidery thread brand, loved for its luxurious Egyptian cotton, silky sheen, and smooth stitching experience. The most popular No.25 thread comes in 501 vibrant, colorfast shades, ensuring lasting beauty for every creation.

100 Ladies ~A Fabric Designed for Personalization~

Directed by Kazue Nakajima, 100 Ladies transforms fabric into a coloring book, inviting crafters to customize designs with embroidery or fabric pens. Each fabric features charming characters with unique expressions and outfits. Many products also come with English packaging, making them especially accessible to international customers.

With its dedication to quality and innovation, LECIEN continues to inspire crafters worldwide.

A Creative Journey for All

Whether you’re new to embroidery or a seasoned crafter, this workshop was designed to inspire creativity and introduce new techniques. By the end of the session, participants gained the confidence to bring their own artistic visions to life.

CHAPTERS:

2:34 Opening

4:21 Introducing Kazue & LECIEN

7:38 LECIEN's Brands: COSMO No.25 Embroidery Thread

10:55 LECIEN's Brands: 100 Ladies

13:50 Kazue's Artworks



17:52 Demonstration: Pattern 1

26:27 Demonstration: Pattern 2

31:18 Demonstration: Pattern 3

36:34 Demonstration: Pattern 4

40:32 Demonstration: Pattern 5

52:46 Where to Purchase LECIEN

The Final Look

After completing all 5 patterns, the final piece is a beautifully textured embroidery featuring delicate stitches, appliqué, and felting. The 100 Ladies fabric, brought to life with COSMO threads, becomes a unique and personal work of art—perfect for display or crafting projects!

Materials Used

Ready to try it yourself? Check out all the workshop materials!

Explore More on SUPER DELIVERY

Inspired by the workshop? Bring the beauty of LECIEN to your next project! SUPER DELIVERY offers wholesale access to premium Japanese products, including COSMO Threads and 100 Ladies designs.

Whether you’re a crafter or a retailer, LECIEN’s high-quality materials are sure to delight and inspire.

We hope this workshop sparked your creativity and introduced you to the enchanting world of 100 Ladies and COSMO Threads. Stay tuned for more exciting events and tutorials from SUPER DELIVERY!

