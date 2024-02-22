Came back to Japan for about 3 years. I love working out and traveling! Planning to visit the scenic spots among all prefectures in Japan!

Delve into the enchanting realm of Japanese craftsmanship with insights from three distinguished suppliers on SUPER DELIVERY. From traditional Japanese wool and yarn to intricate embroidery and needlework, each supplier offers a unique perspective on the art of crafting.

Since 1952, HARA WOOL has been at the forefront of yarn manufacturing and sales, transitioning to focus on crafting materials and kits, especially in the realm of handicrafts. Their mission is not just to provide supplies, but to ignite a spark of creativity and passion in every crafter's heart.

Balancing design intricacy, skill level, and affordability remains a perpetual challenge for HARA WOOL. They meticulously curate crafting kits to offer the perfect blend of challenge and enjoyment, allowing customers to embark on a fulfilling crafting journey and revel in a profound sense of accomplishment upon completion.

Amigurumi and Crafting Culture

HARA WOOL actively promotes amigurumi, a Japanese craft involving the creation of small, stuffed yarn creatures using crochet techniques. Amigurumi, originating from Japan, is known for its heartwarming simplicity and irresistible charm. Collaborating with renowned knit accessory designer, Midorinokuma(ミドリノクマ), HARA WOOL ensures their kits feature cute and easy-to-make items, fostering a sense of joy and connection with each creation. Artworks from knit accessory designer, Midorinokuma

What is Amigurumi?

Amigurumi is a Japanese craft involving the creation of small, stuffed yarn creatures using crochet techniques. These adorable creations range from animals to food items and everyday objects, known for their charm and versatility and often featuring cuddly bodies. Amigurumi has gained popularity worldwide for its charm, versatility, and ability to appeal to crafters of all skill levels.

HARA WOOL recommends their beginner-friendly craft kits, including the popular "Beginner Knitting Kit" series accompanied by instructional videos. These kits make crafting accessible to all skill levels, fostering creativity and skill development.

Established in 2019, TSUCREA is a pioneer of modern crafting, specializing in Japanese fabrics wholesale, crafting kits, and supplies. Their expertise lies in developing products that blend trendy designs with adorable aesthetics, catering to a wide range of customers, from beginners to seasoned crafters.

Trendy Stylish Fabrics

milk latte TSUCREA responded to the demand for contemporary crafting materials by introducing 'milk latte' - a brand tailored for today's crafting enthusiasts, especially children.

Recognizing the need for trend-conscious parents, 'milk latte' quickly filled a crucial niche in the market. Now in its 4th year, TSUCREA continues to innovate, offering a diverse range of fabrics, patches, tapes, and cords under the 'milk latte' label.

With the theme 'Natural Colorful + Monotone' for 2024, 'milk latte' inspires crafters of all ages to create refined pieces. By incorporating gray as a focal point, the brand ensures that the resulting pieces maintain a modern edge without appearing overly juvenile.

Explore More Creations

TSUCREA also offers a variety of other products, including "KurahashiRei Fabric," featuring illustrations by popular Japanese illustrator KurahashiRei, "Decora Doll" for crafting doll clothing, and original design patches. Noteworthy products include the following:

Keys TOKYO is renowned for its curated collection of ribbons adorned with intricate embroidery and sequins, traditionally used to embellish ethnic attire. They have become a staple in Japan's crafting community, offering ribbons that add a touch of luxury to any project. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, Keys TOKYO's ribbons carry cultural significance, representing a fusion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities.

Commitment to High Quality

Keys TOKYO takes immense pride in their rigorous quality control measures, ensuring that each ribbon exudes not just quality but a sense of luxury and sophistication. Before reaching the market, every ribbon undergoes multiple inspections in Japan, guaranteeing impeccable craftsmanship and superior quality. This commitment to excellence instills confidence in consumers, knowing they are purchasing a premium product.

The exceptional quality and design of Keys TOKYO ribbons have earned them widespread acclaim among customers and retailers alike. Their products are now prominently featured in retail stores across Japan, testament to their growing popularity and demand. Packaged as ready-to-use items, these ribbons offer added convenience, eliminating the need for cutting at the store and making them an appealing choice for both consumers and retailers.

