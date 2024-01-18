Came back to Japan for about 2 years. I love working out and traveling! Planning to visit the scenic spots among all prefectures in Japan!

Explore the Spectacular Sales Growth of Mino Washi Paper, Arita Ware, and Tokoname Ware

In anticipation of 2024, SUPER DELIVERY reveals the top-ranking traditional crafts that continue to enchant buyers worldwide. According to the Annual SUPER DELIVERY International Traditional Crafts Ranking 2023, these treasures saw a remarkable 1.5-fold increase in just one year, highlighting the essence of Japanese artistry and craftsmanship.

Curious about the crafts making waves in sales growth? Delve into the stories of these select treasures, where history meets innovation.

The Top 3 Traditional Crafts

Origin: Mino City, Gifu Prefecture

History: With a legacy spanning over 1300 years, Mino Washi is meticulously crafted in the heart of Mino City, Gifu.

Unique Features: Renowned for its delicate texture and durability, "Hon Mino-shi," handcrafted with carefully selected materials, is a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. This ancient technique is employed in restoring national treasures and ancient artworks. ~ Unfolding Centuries of Elegance ~

~ A 400-Year-Old Symphony

in Porcelain ~ Origin: Arita Town, Saga Prefecture

History: Known as the very first porcelain made in Japan, Arita Ware has graced tables and collections for over 400 years.

Unique Features: Recognized for its translucent white porcelain, vibrant cobalt blue underglaze, and elaborate red paintings, Arita Ware boasts enduring beauty and functionality. From fine art to daily essentials, its timeless appeal continues to captivate.

Origin: Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture

History: Centered around Tokoname City and the Chita Peninsula, Tokoname Ware is one of Japan's Six Ancient Kilns*.

Unique Features: Noteworthy for using clay rich in iron, Tokoname Ware achieves a distinctive reddish hue known as "Shudei(朱泥)." Iconic for teapots, its products embody durability and timeless design. *Japan's Six Ancient Kilns: The most noteworthy traditional kilns in Japan that have historical significance and are recognized for their contributions to Japanese pottery. Other than Tokoname, the Six Kilns also include Seto, Echizen, Shigaraki, Tanba, and Bizen. ~ Infusing Tradition

with Iron-Rich Earth ~

Rediscover Japan with SUPER DELIVERY

In the vibrant world of Japanese traditions, SUPER DELIVERY International opens a gateway for global buyers to explore and acquire these timeless treasures. Immerse yourself in the legacy, craftsmanship, and innovation.

If you haven't already, sign up on SUPER DELIVERY International today and be part of the journey into the heart of Japan's artisanal excellence.