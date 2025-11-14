“Bungu” — once just a Japanese word for stationery — is starting to appear more often in global design conversations, trend reports, and even social media.

It’s becoming a shorthand for a certain kind of Japanese craftsmanship: tools that feel good to use, last a long time, and add a little intention to everyday life.

Today, Japan’s stationery scene continues to evolve, offering both nostalgic pieces that capture the charm of the past and forward-thinking designs that embody the spirit of modern Japan.

Let’s explore a few brands and collections that show just how wide and wonderful the world of bungu can be.

Japanese Brands That Bring Retro Charm to Today’s Desks

Japan’s retro stationery holds a warmth that never fades.

Each design tells a quiet story — of Shōwa era nostalgia, handmade details, and the simple joy of writing by hand. Today, these brands continue to create pieces that blend vintage aesthetics with practical beauty, inviting a sense of comfort and familiarity to every desk.

kinokosha (kinokosya)

Somewhere along the mysterious “Potsupotsu Street,” a cat president named Seita and his human partner Matsubara run a tiny stationery shop full of dreams.

Kinokosha creates retro-inspired paper goods that feel a little strange, a little magical — like stepping into a nostalgic storybook.

Their notebooks, stickers, and masking tapes are filled with soft skies, sweets, and plants, each piece carrying the quiet charm of a gentle, imaginary world.

ROKKAKU by FUTABA Co., Ltd.

ROKKAKU brings a touch of sparkle to everyday stationery through its elegant foil-stamped designs.

Each piece shines with delicate detail, blending vintage charm and modern artistry.

Often created in collaboration with illustrators, ROKKAKU’s postcards and small goods feel both playful and refined — little treasures that make writing and gifting a joy.



rainbowholic, Ltd

Rainbowholic bursts with color, joy, and everyday magic.

Founded by Kaila, a creator who fell in love with Japan’s stationery culture, the brand celebrates the art of journaling through cheerful designs and heartfelt storytelling.

Each sticker, stamp, and tape is made to spark happiness — capturing the playful spirit of Japan in bright, lovable detail.

Aderia Retro (Adelia)

Aderia Retro channels the sweet nostalgia of Japan’s Showa era into stationery you can hold, use, and smile at.

Inspired by the prints once cherished on vintage glassware, their letter sets, stickers, and paper goods are filled with gentle colors and charming motifs—flowers, animals, delightful little patterns that feel straight out of an old photo album.

Every item has that familiar warmth, as if you’re enjoying a tiny retro moment in your everyday writing.



FURUKAWASHIKO

Tucked away in Mino, Gifu, FURUKAWASHIKO turns traditional Mino washi paper into irresistibly cute stationery.

Its retro-style prints and cozy textures bring a touch of nostalgia, like opening a letter from the good old days.

With adorable collaborations and heartwarming designs, every piece feels like a tiny gift full of charm.

Next Generation of Japanese Stationery

Japanese stationery isn’t just about nostalgia — it’s constantly evolving.

In this next chapter, we look at creators who push the boundaries of bungu with bold materials, inventive features, and a distinctly modern aesthetic. These next-generation designs show how Japan continues to shape the future of writing and creativity.

SEED SLENDY+2 Thin Steel Holder Type Eraser

Loved across the U.S. for its portability and precision, SEED’s ultra-slim Slendy+2 shows just how refined a modern Japanese eraser can be.

Encased in a sleek metal barrel, the design focuses on practical elegance: its narrow tip erases fine details effortlessly, while the sturdy clip and refillable structure make it a reliable companion for planners, students, and creators alike.

Offered in clean Silver and Black variations, the Slendy+ delivers a minimalist, professional look that fits seamlessly into any modern workspace.

As part of Japan’s next-generation stationery wave, it blends clever engineering with everyday practicality—turning a humble eraser into a must-have tool for design-aware users worldwide.

⭐Highlights

Ultra-slim metal holder built for planners

Specifically designed to slip into notebooks without bulk, with a holder thickness optimized for both sleekness and strength.

Ergonomic angular design for natural handling

The slim, square form fits naturally in your hand, offering precision control with a modern silver or black finish.

Precision tip for clean, detailed erasing

The slim, firmly supported tip stays stable as you work, allowing smooth, accurate corrections even in tight spaces.

Smart Tools from Raymay Fujii for the Modern Desk

ZACCC Multi-Functional Scissor ZACCC by Raymay Fujii is a compact 3-in-1 tool made for handling packages with ease. By simply changing your grip, it shifts between a safe box-opening blade, a mini saw for breaking down cardboard, and a scissor mode for everyday cuts.

Scissors Pen Cut Premium Raymay Fujii’s Pen Cut Premium packs full-size cutting power into a slim, pen-style body.

Its 1.5 mm single-bevel blade cuts smoothly through everything from thin plastic to coated cardboard, while the rounded shape sits naturally in the hand.

Quarry notebook B5wide by IROHA

A horizontal notebook designed to let ideas flow freely.

Its split double-ring keeps your hand comfortable, while the soft beige 5mm grid provides a clean, flexible layout. Finished with a gold-stamped cover, elastic band, inner pocket, and smooth, low-show-through paper—perfect for focused writing and creative planning.

