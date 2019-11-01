Searching daily for brilliant Japanese items which cannot be found outside of Japan, I spend each day missing the food from my home country, China.

The most fearful thing about cross-border e-commerce is that freight costs are too expensive. Normally, the more you buy, the more expensive it is. High international shipping costs often make shopkeepers afraid to buy. Today, I want to introduce one of the most cost-effective modes of transportation, container transportation.

Photo by VanveenJF on Unsplash

In fact, container transportation is also divided into LCL(the cargo in the container has most cargo owners) and FCL(the cargo in the container has only one cargo owner). So there is no need to worry about the problem of "I don't have so many purchases."

What kind of scale can be counted as a large order?

✪Example✪

1. We bought 5 items at a vendor. 100 cases of each item, totaling more than 1 million yen.

2. We bought 200 items at a vendor. 50 pieces of each item, totaling more than 500,000 yen.

3. We bought 10 items in A, B, C, D, E vendor. 10 pieces per item, totaling no more than 500,000 yen.

So, which of these three cases is a large order?

Obviously, in the case of 1 and 2, we can ask the vendor if they can buy at a lower wholesale price. And can carry out container transportation consultation.

Usually, we can consult us in the following two situations:

・There are a few varieties, but a lot of each item.

・There are many varieties of items, but the number of each item is small. The total amount of goods exceeds 500,000 yen.

*However, there are also special circumstances. For example, you have purchased items with a total of more than 1 million yen from 10 vendors. Although the vendor will not give product discounts, we can arrange container transportation for you to save international shipping costs.

What can be achieved by large order consultation?

１．Communicate with the manufacturer to achieve a lower wholesale price.

２．Use container transportation to reduce international shipping costs.

So how much can you save? Let's make a comparison.

✪Example✪

we purchased

- 5 boxes of diapers

- 5 boxes of facial cleanser

- 5 boxes of toothpaste

- the destination is Keelung, Taiwan.

✪Container✪

Since the cost of container transportation is calculated based on the volume of the cargo, we calculate the total product volume of 1.31 m3 using the three sides of the product box. The cost of LCL to Keelung is 20,700 yen. In addition, insurance is calculated by the total value of the goods *110%*0.3% (0.55% for fragile goods). So the total shipping cost is 21,200 yen.

✪Air and postal shipping✪

The total weight of the goods is 196.5kg. Calculated by the cheapest air freight SAL in the post, each parcel must not exceed 30kg. 30kg = 19,800 yen, so the freight is 19800 * 196.5 / 30 = 129,690 yen. No insurance.

The cheapest postal shipping also requires 89,735 yen.

This shows the advantages of container transportation. However, although container shipping is cheap, it needs more time to process because it needs to consult with the vendor in advance, adjust the schedule, customs clearance, etc.

LCL&FCL

There are two main types of container transportation, "FCL" and "LCL". "FCL" is an abbreviation of "Full Container Load", which means that the consignee of the entire container is one person. "LCL" is the abbreviation of "Less than Container Load", which refers to small goods that are not filled with an entire container, which is multiple orders that use a container for export transportation.

Container sizes are divided into 20ft, 40ft, and 40HQ. The amount of content is 33.0m3, 67.6m3, 76.0m3. However, due to the difference in the size of the goods and the need to use the tray, the actually usable volumes are 28m3, 58m3, and 62m3.

When the total cargo capacity is less than 10m3, it can be transported by LCL. If you want to use FCL to transport, you can adjust the number of products again, so that the entire container is filled.

In fact, the price of LCL is calculated according to the volume of the goods. The price of FCL is calculated according to the entire container.

That is to say, if you use FCL, as long as the volume of the goods is within the usable volume range, no matter how many products are purchased, the same shipping cost.

Terms of trade

Incoterms are a universal trading condition worldwide. It is used to determine the scope of cost payment and risk burden between exporters and importers.

Typically, SUPER DELIVERY sends products in the form of DDU (Delivered Duty Unpaid). The seller shall bear all costs and risks of shipment to the specified destination. However, the buyer will assume import customs formalities and customs duties.

However, if containers are used in SUPER DELIVERY, we typically process on CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) conditions. The exporter will bear all costs and risks before the goods are delivered to the port designated by the importer. The importer needs to handle the port unloading, customs clearance, and inland transportation.

Large order consultation and purchase process

1．First of all, you need to register as a SUPER DELIVERY member. Because we need to provide information about the importer company or store when communicating with the manufacturer.

2．Consultation through the SUPER DELIVERY large order consultation page.

At present, the large order consultation webpage has two forms.

✪Through the above webpage consultation, you can realize the price of the items of multiple vendors and container transportation. When consulting, you need to provide the vendor name, SD code, set number, quantity and desired price.

✪Consult on the item page

Select any product page you would like to consult, click on the "Purchase Request・Inquiry" text below the product details and you will be able to consult.

This way can only consult the price of a vendor's item and cannot carry out container transportation consultation.

Please pay attention to distinguish between!

3．We will negotiate the price with the vendor and consult the stock.

4．Communicate item prices and quantities with importers. Calculate the container capacity at the same time. Then choose the right transportation method. Finally, adjust the quantity again.

5．Proforma Invoice for the issuance of international remittances. (In the case of credit card and PayPal, this file is not required. Depending on the country in which the user is located, a contract for sale and purchase will also be required.)

6．Order and remittance.

7．Book a cargo shipping schedule.

8．After receiving the remittance, the vendor will deliver the goods to the designated export warehouse of the shipping company within the specified time (3-7 days before customs clearance).

9．Customs clearance, departure. (in front of the goods to the importer's national port, we will issue a bill of lading, invoice and packing list to the importer for customs clearance and delivery.)

10．The goods arrive at the port and the transaction is completed.

Currently, in SUPER DELIVERY, you can consult in four languages: Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean. If you would like to purchase in bulk, please feel free to contact us.

At the same time, we publish relevant content in the SNS of the following countries every day, you can always consult us!

