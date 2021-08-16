At SUPER DELIVERY, we have over 1,500 vendors who work hard every day to bring you the best products. In these efforts, various brand stories are born, resulting in beautiful products, which bring happiness to everyone. Today, I would like to focus on YAMASHITA SHIKKI CO.LTD, one of the most popular vendors at SUPER DELIVERY.



YAMASHITA SHIKKI CO.LTD was previously featured in the MD's Pick - a SUPER DELIVERY's vendor featured event -, and their products were welcomed by many customers all over the world. They offer many products that combine Japanese traditional techniques with practicality. This time, I interviewed a representative of YAMASHITA SHIKKI CO.LTD about these products and asked him directly about his thoughts.



Please give us an overview of your company and the products you handle.

We have been manufacturing and selling "Yamanaka Lacquerware(山中漆器)" for about 100 years, more than a century since our establishment. Among the many traditional Japanese crafts, we sell lacquerware, sometimes called "JAPAN" in English, which is especially popular among overseas customers.



In recent years, there has been a lot of inbound demand for our products. And, our products are especially appreciated as souvenirs for overseas business partners, host families of homestay families, and as gifts for international exchange programs at various universities. We are proud of our wide range of products, including stationery, interior goods, and mirrors, all highly polished with "Makie(蒔絵)" by artisans for daily use. We are confident that we can provide you with the best traditional craftsmanship products based on our long experience and know-how.



What is the most recommended product of your company now?

It is "Yamanaka Lacquerware Kaleidoscope (山中漆器万華鏡)." It is a beautiful kaleidoscope created in collaboration between Mr. Koji Yamami, a world-famous kaleidoscope artist, and "Yamanaka Lacquerware(山中漆器)" made in Ishikawa Prefecture, a central production area of lacquerware in Japan. "Yamanaka Lacquerware(山中漆器)" has a history of more than 400 years, and is characterized by the technique of "Rokuro-hiki(ろくろ挽き)," a method of carving forms freely from wood.



The craftsmen create beautiful forms by hand-maid, apply unique decorations to them, and finally apply to wipe lacquer to bring out the grain of the wood. By combining "Yamanaka Lacquerware(山中漆器)" with Yamami's delicate, graceful and beautiful colors, we have created a premium kaleidoscope with a unique texture. This "Yamanaka Lacquerware Kaleidoscope (山中漆器万華鏡)" was exhibited at the World Kaleidoscope Convention and was very well received by the audience. We are planning to develop the product in various ways in the future, so please look forward to it.



Please tell us the story behind the development of the product.

As this was our first attempt, I had a series of failures in terms of the type of wood, form, and carving. Therefore, it was an irreplaceable pleasure for us to finally complete it and receive it well at the recent Kaleidoscope World Convention. I want people all over the world to experience the texture of the world's first lacquered "Yamanaka Lacquerware Kaleidoscope (山中漆器万華鏡)" and Mr. Yamami's uniquely delicate mirror system technology.

Finally, do you have a message for the readers?

I want everyone to use and experience the traditional techniques of "Yamanaka-Nuri(山中塗), which have been cultivated for more than 400 years, and the functional and practical products of the beautiful Japanese conventional craftsmanship Made in Japan.



Finally

Have the thoughts of the YAMASHITA SHIKKI CO.LTD reached you? I am sure that many of you would like to experience "Yamanaka Lacquerware Kaleidoscope (山中漆器万華鏡)" in your hands. If you are one of those people, please take a look at the products of YAMASHITA SHIKKI CO.LTD at SUPER DELIVERY. In addition to "Yamanaka Lacquerware Kaleidoscope (山中漆器万華鏡)," there are many other attractive products. Would you please come and see for yourself the collaboration of Japanese tradition and practicality?

