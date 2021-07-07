When I was a student, I studied abroad in several countries including the United States, Canada, the Philippines, and China. As a Japanese student, I came into contact not only with local students, but also with students from many other countries, and I learned a lot about how people in other countries perceive Japan and Japanese products. Among them, there were many charms of Japan that I noticed for the first time after leaving Japan. One of them was the splendor of Japanese stationery.

Having grown up in Japan all my life, stationery such as pencils, ballpoint pens, and notebooks were inexpensive and available in many types at stationery stores and department stores all over town. In addition once I bought them, it was a matter of course that they would last for a long time without breaking. Not only me, but also my friends around me had such values, and for a long time I did not realize how wonderful Japanese stationery was.

However, one time I lent a ballpoint pen to a classmate in my study abroad program, and when she returned it, she said, "This ballpoint pen is so cute and easy to write with. Where can I buy one?" When I told her that I bought it in Japan, she looked very disappointed. Therefore, I gave her the ballpoint pen and she was very happy. At that time, the other classmates were very jealous of her, so later, when I went back to Japan temporarily, I bought Japanese stationery to all my classmates as souvenirs. All of my classmates were very happy and one of them said, "Thank you so much for these wonderful things! I'll give it to my child as a gift! Japanese stationery is stylish and durable, so I'm sure he'll be very happy!"

At that moment, I realized for the first time that something that I had taken for granted was actually something wonderful. It's true that when I tried to buy stationery outside of Japan, there were not many kinds and some of them broke easily. In addition to the above experiences, I have had similar experiences in many other countries. And I'm sure that other Japanese students have had similar experiences.

At SUPER DELIVERY, we carry many such Japanese stationery items. Today, I would like to introduce to you three popular stationery categories at SUPER DELIVERY.

Ballpoint Pens

Ballpoint pens are one of the most used stationery items in the world, and SUPER DELIVERY offers a wide variety of ballpoint pens with high quality and functions, as well as many collaborated with characters.

Highlighter

Highlighters are also a popular product at SUPER DELIVERY, as they are often used when studying as a student or when working as an office worker. You can find highlighters in colors that are hard to find elsewhere. And of course, the designs are stylish and the quality is definitely superb.

Notebooks

Notebooks come in different designs and sizes depending on the situation. It's not easy to find an exact notebook that you want. However, at SUPER DELIVERY, there are nearly 10,000 types of notebooks for sale, so you are sure to find your favorite notebook that suits you. There are also many different designs to choose from, so you'll have a lot of fun just browsing for.

Finally

This article focuses on three types of stationery, but SUPER DELIVERY has many other stationery products as well. Please try to find your favorite stationery at SUPER DELIVERY.

If you find an item that you like, you can purchase it at wholesale prices, so be sure to register as a member and purchase them.

