Japan is home to countless hidden artists who create unique, high-quality works yet to be discovered by the world. In this blog, we'll introduce some of these hidden gems, showcasing their exceptional products that can elevate your store's offerings. Through SUPER DELIVERY, you can easily purchase these distinctive items, bringing a touch of Japanese artistry to your customers.

Now, let's delve into the world of these remarkable artists and their creations!

Artist Spotlight

4legs

In the idyllic surroundings of Komoro City, Nagano Prefecture, resides the creative duo behind 4legs—Mr. and Mrs. Nishimura. Since 2007, their atelier has been a sanctuary surrounded by orchards and nature's bounty, inspiring their craftsmanship.

Beginning their journey in Iruma City in 2009, they ventured into crafting furniture, wooden trinkets, and paper goods, all deeply rooted in their natural surroundings.

Around 2018, while engaged in woodworking, the Nishimuras rediscovered their passion for art. Their canvas became a reflection of nature's intricate beauty, with each stroke capturing the essence of flora, fauna, and the tales they tell.

Step into the captivating realm of Mr. and Mrs. Nishimura's artistry at 4legs, where the wonders of nature find expression in every creation!

Shinzi Katoh Design

Shinzi Katoh, a native of Kumamoto Prefecture, is a multifaceted designer and acclaimed children's book author. With over 50 years of design experience, Shinzi Katoh's creative output exceeds 15,000 products, spanning various categories such as miscellaneous goods, footwear, clothing, storybooks, and jewelry. His collaborations include renowned characters like Disney, Pokémon, Ultraman, and Astro Boy.

Under Shinzi Katoh Design brand, his imaginative creations have garnered international acclaim. Beginning his design career in the 1970s, Shinzi has left his mark on everything from stationery to bags, tableware, footwear, books, apparel, confectionery, plush toys, and jewelry. His merchandise is showcased in esteemed venues globally, including the MoMa Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco and Le Bon Marché in Paris.

cozyca products

Bridging the Gap Between Artists and Everyday Life

cozyca products serves as a conduit between artists and daily life, offering accessible ways to enjoy artists' creations. Founded in 2013 by expression Inc., a venerable Kyoto-based stationery manufacturer, cozyca collaborates with a variety of artists to produce practical yet artistic stationery and lifestyle goods.

With a mission to make art a seamless part of everyday living, cozyca's products feature artists' designs and illustrations, enriching daily routines with creativity and joy. By introducing art into practical items like stationery, cozyca aims to foster appreciation for artists' works among both enthusiasts and newcomers alike, ultimately nurturing a deeper connection between creators and consumers.

A Harmonious Collaboration

Morita MiW x Kusubashi: Art Meets Craftsmanship

About Morita MiW

Morita MiW, a poet and illustrator from Osaka, creates whimsical and profound artworks that capture the imagination. Her pieces are elegant, gentle, and vibrant, often depicting mysterious worlds that encourage viewers to cherish what matters most.

Kusubashi Mon-Ori: Towel Manufacturing Excellence

Established in 1931 in Imabari City, Ehime Prefecture, Kusubashi Mon-ori Co., Ltd. is a renowned towel manufacturer known for its high-quality, comfortable products. Their commitment to craftsmanship has produced brands like "ROYAL-PHOENIX of the seas" and "KuSu organic."

What is Imabari Towel?

Imabari towels, produced in Imabari City, Japan, are renowned for their exceptional softness, absorbency, and durability. Made from high-quality cotton, they maintain a luxurious feel and performance even after many washes, thanks to rigorous quality control and eco-friendly manufacturing practices. These towels are considered some of the finest in the world.

The Collaboration

Morita MiW and Kusubashi Mon-Ori have teamed up to create a unique collection that blends artistic vision with traditional craftsmanship. Their collaboration aims to bring joy and comfort to everyday life with beautifully designed, high-quality items. Each piece is a product of shared creativity and meticulous attention to detail, offering both aesthetic appeal and practical use.

Discover the enchanting products born from the collaboration between Morita MiW and Kusubashi Mon-Ori, designed to add a touch of elegance and happiness to your daily routine.

Learn more about Japanese brand?

SUPER DELIVERY:

Your Gateway to Japanese Artistry

Experience the essence of Japanese artistry with SUPER DELIVERY, your premier destination for wholesale sourcing. Discover an extensive selection of unique products directly from Japan's most talented artists and creators.

With competitive pricing, convenient ordering, and a vibrant community of buyers and sellers, SUPER DELIVERY makes it easy to access the finest Japanese products. Start your wholesale journey today and bring the magic of Japanese craftsmanship to your store with SUPER DELIVERY.