Cats have always been loved by many. Ever since the Egyptian era, they were thought to have represented protection and fortune to associations to magic and mysticism- even going as far as worshipping them as deities. Today, cats are still adored by humans. Here, we'll delve into the world of purr-fect cat goods for all you cat lovers!

Felissiomo Nekobu; Join the cat club

About Felissimo Nekobu The main aim of Felissimo's 'Cat Club' is the development of original cat goods, with a portion of the sales price being used as a fund to save dogs and cats. The funds raised by the Cat Club is be donated to approximately 65 animal welfare organizations across the country.

Umbrellas with some feline finesse The club creates unique cat goods with interesting perspectives and ideas, such as this umbrella marker, made to help you easily notice your umbrella at a glance. The marker umbrella tag comes with a belt on the belly for extra support. The cat's lazy expression is especially a source of comfort for rainy days.

Im-paws-sibly adorable: Kuru-kuru hair tie Not only are the goods made by FELISSIMO NEKOBU unique and adorable, they're also practical. Regular elastic bands leave marks and hurt when pulled. Well, say goodbye to elastic hair problems with the kuru-kuru mechanic of this hair tie! Resistant to sweat, water and marks, you can use this hair tie anywhere, any time.

A fur-bulous beverage with the Tumbler Tiger

This is a two-layered heat-resistant cat glass that changes appearance based on the beverage you pour in. It is heat resistant, so you can use it in the microwave to heat up drinks and the glass will not be hot to the touch.

It is also resistant to condensation, therefore you can place the glass directly on your table without a coaster. We recommend serving desserts as well as drinks to make snack time even more enjoyable.

Enjoy every meow-ment with a delightful pen pouch

This is a pen pouch where the zipper is attached to an illustration of cats living a carefree life. The zipper top is made of soft synthetic leather therefore there is no need to worry about it bending of breaking. Additionally, there is a partitioned pocket inside and it can hold up to 40 pens. The pen case comes in many different scenes and colors.

A paw-sitive start with the Neko Brothers Mug

If you're looking for cute cat tableware, the Neko sankyoudai, or Neko brothers series, is the place to go! The handle of these mugs are in the shape of the illustrated cat's tail. The material is made of porcelain, which has excellent heat retention properties, keeping your beverage hot for longer periods.

