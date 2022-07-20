According to the announcement of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 9.1% in June of 2022, the highest since November of 1981, from 8.6% in May.

For retailers, the conditions for purchasing goods are becoming more and more difficult. For example, have you noticed that product prices are getting higher at the suppliers from whom you currently purchase goods? It is precisely because we are in such a challenging environment that I strongly urge you to take this opportunity to use SUPER DELIVERY. Today, I would like to introduce to you all the advantages of using SUPER DELIVERY to purchase Japanese goods from overseas in this global situation.

Take advantage of the weak JPY to lower costs

While many countries worldwide are raising interest rates to cope with inflation, Bank of Japan has announced its intention to continue monetary easing. As a result, the dollar-yen has weakened significantly, from 115.32 at the beginning of the year to 135.73 at the end of June 2022. Since SUPER DELIVERY settles payments in Japanese yen, customers can purchase the same items at about 15% lower prices than at the beginning of the year. Furthermore, SUPER DELIVERY sells products overseas at the same price as each supplier sells them in Japan. Therefore, the same product can be purchased at a lower price than in your own country because no price margin is added to the cost of the same product.

Pursue the lowest possible shipping cost

Due to the high cost of oil and the tightness of transportation, shipping costs for various modes of transportation have skyrocketed. While SUPER DELIVERY has been affected by this, we are negotiating with carriers to offer the lowest possible shipping rates to reduce the burden on the buyer as much as possible. Compare our shipping rates with those of other B2B MarketPlace and shipping companies, and you will find that SUPER DELIVERY is able to offer better rates. In addition, SUPER DELIVERY also provides a discount on shipping costs based on the amount of your purchase.

If the total amount of items per order exceeds a certain amount, you will receive a discount on the shipping fee as below:

JPY 50,000 or more: 5% OFF

JPY 100,000 or more: 10% OFF

JPY 200,000 or more: 15% OFF

JPY 300,000 or more: 20% OFF

JPY 500,000 or more: 25% OFF



See Details

Available for a small MOQ

SUPER DELIVERY encourages its suppliers to sell their products with as few MOQs as possible. Thanks to this, many items can be purchased in one piece. Of course, there are many cases where you can purchase goods in bulk at low prices. So one of the attractions of SUPER DELIVERY is that it can meet both needs, whether you want to buy products in large quantities at low prices or in small amounts for trial purposes. If you have not used SUPER DELIVERY yet, why not take this opportunity to try it out?

Finally

With inflation accelerating worldwide, the cost of purchasing goods wholesale within your own country may be higher than before. Because of this situation, we believe you will be able to minimize costs by importing goods from Japan using SUPER DELIVERY.

