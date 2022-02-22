Japan is well-known for creating high-quality stationery, starting from the very first hand-crafted washi paper over 1300 years ago. Since then, Japan has taken stationery seriously, becoming an integral part of the culture. With a huge market for paper stationeries such as notebooks, planners, and decorative tape, there is an abundance of writing tools and accessories to match. Pencil cases are one of the most popular stationery accessories that can be found in varying styles and designs.

5 Recommended Pencil Cases

1. Deluxe Vertical Pencil Case

This is a pencil case for anyone from children to adults who love to be prepared for any craft. The main compartment has enough space to store several pens, pencils, or markers, with a pocket to store your erasers. On the back, there is an extra compartment for storing additional materials, such as scissors, rulers, sticky notes, etc. With a smart design that allows you to use it standing up or lying down, this is a great option for students or artists who travel with a full set of stationeries.

2. Standing Animal Case

The Standing Animal Case is an adorable choice for children or animal lovers. This pencil case comes in a variety of different animals, such as a giraffe, shark, crocodile, and alpaca. Each case opens from the top to reveal a compartment for your pencils and pens, making studying and writing fun for people of all ages. The best part—the stand-up design provides you with a fluffy animal friend when you are not using it. These are a great way to get your kids excited about school and homework!

3. Kids Plastic Compact Case

Using a clever magnetic design, this is a great basic pencil case for kids that saves space while including all the essentials. The layout provides a space for six pens or pencils, with a removable pencil sharpener for your convenience. An additional storage on the back allows you to store flat items such as scissors and rulers. The colourful and fun design is ideal for children who are just starting school and just need a few essentials to be well organized.

4. Faux Leather Case

This is a classic style for people of all ages who just need a case to store their everyday stationery essentials. The stylish and minimalist design is perfect for students or adults who need a place to store all their writing tools in one place. This faux leather case comes in a variety of uplifting and classy colours that can easily suit anyone’s style. Compact and lightweight, this pencil case can be easily thrown into your purse or bag, adding some much-needed vibrance to your life.

5. Book Band Pencil Case

The Book Band case is a unique design that can be used by adults and kids who work one notebook at a time. Made from a soft silicon material, you can store or remove your favorite writing tools easily. The back of the pencil case comes with buttons that allow you to easily attach it to a book band and have all your pens and pencils handy whenever you need them. This is great for anyone likes to always have just a few essential tools on hand!

Finally

Japanese pencil case designs are innovative, unique, and so much more diverse than what we are used to seeing in traditional Western stationery shops. From children just starting school to professionals who like to keep their stationery organized, there is a unique pencil case for everyone.

