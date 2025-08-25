Came back to Japan for about 3 years. I love working out and traveling! Planning to visit the scenic spots among all prefectures in Japan!

Japanese books are more than just stories—they’re beautiful, collectible, and often highly visual objects that appeal across cultures and languages. Even without Japanese language skills, many international readers, retailers, and collectors are drawn to the design, craftsmanship, and visual storytelling of books from Japan.

At SUPER DELIVERY, we’re expanding our collection to include carefully curated Japanese books with strong cross-cultural appeal. Whether you're a bookstore, a gift shop, or a lifestyle retailer, our new selection offers something special for your customers.

Explore our four subcategories and discover what makes Japanese books such a hit—even abroad.

Art & Visual Books

Tagline: Books that decorate and delight: captivating visuals for your space.

These books are as much art objects as they are reading material. Filled with stunning visuals and minimal text, they’re perfect as interior décor or thoughtful gifts. Whether displayed on a coffee table or curated in a concept store, Japanese visual books resonate with design lovers around the world.

Ideal for : Design shops, lifestyle stores, and art book retailers

Examples : Illustration books, photography collections, design anthologies

: Illustration books, photography collections, design anthologies Keywords: Art book, visual book, no-words, aesthetic, interior, gift idea

Japan and the Royals: a journey through treasures Saul Leiter Original Works Collection (Japan Edition)

How-To & Recipe Books

Tagline: Learn by looking—discover the joy of making.

Books in this category feature step-by-step photos or diagrams, making them accessible even to those who don’t read Japanese. From Japanese recipe books to craft guides, they offer visual instructions that inspire creativity. International hobbyists often rely on tools like Google Translate to supplement these books and enjoy their content with ease.

Ideal for : Cooking supply stores, craft and hobby retailers, DIY shops

Examples : Cookbooks, handicraft and sewing guides, illustration how-to books

: Cookbooks, handicraft and sewing guides, illustration how-to books Keywords: Illustration, handicrafts, how-to, step-by-step, handmade, visual learning

Kids’ Picture Books & Activity Books

Tagline: Cute and fun! Books to read, play with, and collect.

Japanese children’s books are known for their adorable art style, engaging characters, and playful formats. Beyond gifts for kids, many are collected by fans of Japanese pop culture and “kawaii” design. Pop-up features, flaps, and interactive elements make these books especially appealing in toy stores and gift shops.

Ideal for : Toy stores, children's boutiques, character shops, lifestyle retailers

Examples : Picture books with cute illustrations, interactive game books, character-based storybooks

: Picture books with cute illustrations, interactive game books, character-based storybooks Keywords: Kids’ books, picture books, kawaii, character, interactive, educational, game books

Where Everyday Things Come From My Baba's Garden

Learn About Japan in English

Tagline: Explore the wonders of Japan—written in English.

This subcategory features educational books about Japanese culture, history, language, and travel, all written in English. They're perfect for bookstores, Japanese cultural centers, or language schools. Books with lots of photos or illustrations are especially popular with beginners and tourists who want to discover Japan through accessible, beautifully presented content.

Ideal for : Bookstores, language schools, tourist shops, educational stores

Examples : Books about Japanese culture, travel guides, Japanese language learning books

: Books about Japanese culture, travel guides, Japanese language learning books Keywords: Learn Japanese, Japan culture, travel Japan, Japanese language, educational, English books, discover Japan

The Best of Japanese Culture A bilingual photo book introducing Japan’s everyday sights and culture through stunning images and English–Japanese text. Perfect for answering visitors’ “What is that?” moments—and an ideal gift for anyone curious about Japan’s rich traditions.

Editor’s Recommendations

Artistic 360°Book Mt.Fuji An ingenious 360° gift book that unfolds into a delicate diorama of Mt. Fuji, drifting clouds, and graceful cranes. Open the pages in a circle to reveal a three-dimensional world: each intricately designed leaf aligns to create a sculptural scene. Part book, part art object, it draws you from two dimensions into three—an eye-catching interior piece and a memorable gift for design lovers and admirers of Japan’s most iconic mountain. View All 360°Books >>

