Every month, SUPER DELIVERY holds a discount event called "MD's Pick" where we pick up a company, focus on its items, and conduct discounts.

The company of the month for January 2022 is "bloom co.,ltd." .

bloom co.,ltd. is a ceramic (Utsuwa) manufacturer that designs, plans, and sells tableware. With the concept of "Utsuwa for Daily Life," we would like to produce and coordinate a better dining experience through our tableware.

We are based in the Mino area (Toki City, Gifu Prefecture), one of Japan's leading ceramic production areas. By developing products with many skillful potters, we can introduce popular regular products, seasonal edition products, and limited edition products. If you are interested in Mino Ware, a traditional Japanese craft, please look at our products.

＜bloom co.,ltd. Special Discount Event＞ ◆Period: 2022/1/25 10am ~ 2022/2/1 10am （GMT+9, Japan Time Zone)

◆Detail: Popular items are 20% OFF

Series 1: Wabi-Togusa

"Wabi Togusa" is a series of Mino ware with colors of white, black, green, blue, and brown that match the texture of the clay, giving it a colorful yet simple Japanese feel and a sense of serenity. The designs are suitable for a wide range of uses, whether Japanese, Western, or Chinese. For example, the medium plate can be used as a serving dish for Japanese and Western sweets, and the deep plate can be used as a plate for pasta or curry, adding color to the table in various situations. In addition, each color glaze changes slightly in the kiln during firing, so even if the color is the same, the expression of the glaze is different, so you will never get tired of it forever.

Series 2: Sausalito

"Sausalito" is a series of matte, monotone colors with a vintage ambiance. The retro design and two colors, white and black, are a color scheme that can match the layout of everybody's dining tables. In terms of design, the key point is the large and simple arrangement of lines so that a variety of dishes are able to be highlighted. The 25cm platter, for example, can be enjoyed as share plate with family and friends or used to serve a one-plate breakfast.

Finally

Are you interested in bloom's items now? This discount event is for only one week! (2022/1/25 10am- 2022/2/1 10am, GMT+9)

Other than the products above, there are many items from bloom co.,ltd. will be discounted 20% OFF ! Don't miss the special chance!

What's SUPERDELIVERY

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-marketplace.

Import high-quality and design products from Japan shortly!