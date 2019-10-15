The feature of autumn or winter is “dry”. In other words, many people tend to suffer from dry skin. Care must be taken in daily skin care to overcome drying. In SUPER DELIVERY, there are many products that will definitely help you during the dry season! Also, Japanese cosmetics are very convenient and cheap! Let's have a look to make the “dry” season more comfortable!

Clear Lotion











By Safety Co., Ltd.

Have you ever thought that daily makeup removal and the skin care associated with it are troublesome? Would you like to do it easily if you can? In that case, if you use this product, your wishes will be easily realized! By using only this good, its three functions of face wash, lotion and cleansing are performed at the same time. Even if you get tired and go home at night, only this will complete your daily skin care! Because it is 100% oil-free, even those with eyelash extensions can feel free to use it!

SEE MORE ABOUT THIS ITEM

Pearl Barley Face Mask





By Safety Co., Ltd.

This product is easy to very accustomed to the skin, so you can get a moisturized skin. Adhesive pulp sheet is used for this product. Also, it contains carefully selected plant extracts such as domestic pearl barley extract, purple root extract, and Okinawan blessing. The fragrance-free, color-free, and mineral-free oil is another attraction of this product! Let's get beautiful and healthy skin with this product!

SEE MORE ABOUT THIS ITEM

Mineral Foundation

By SEARUN Co.,Ltd.

This product does not contain preservatives, talc, fragrances, or waxes that put a strain on the skin. Tar pigment is not used, and pigments (color) are also made from natural materials such as iron oxide.

When you want to remove this foundation, it can be easily removed with soap, so it is stress-free for your skin. Cleansing agents that tend to break the skin barrier are not required.

SEE MORE ABOUT THIS ITEM

Acne care item

By Harima-Kyowa Co., LTD.

Just because it's not summer and it's hard to sweat doesn't mean that the risk to acne is lessened. Drying loses your skin defenses and makes it difficult to retain moisture, resulting in the possibility of acne. In that case, this good will surely help you! The characteristics of this item are Pionin and anti-inflammatory action. Pionin is a bactericidal component and keeps the skin hygienic. Also, this item is a transparent type and it is inconspicuous, so you can use anytime, anywhere, when you are concerned.

SEE MORE ABOUT THIS ITEM

Finally

In this way, these goods will surely contribute to your skin care. If you want to know more about those kinds of goods, please kindly check SUPER DELIVERY website, too.

SEE MORE ABOUT HEALTH CARE&COSMETIC GOODS

What's SUPER DELIVERY?

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-market place. Import high quality and design products from Japan shortly!