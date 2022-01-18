Even in the world of computers, writing by hand has not died yet. When it comes to writing, Japanese stationery has a lot to offer. They are creative, convenient, and allow you to unleash your potential.

In today's article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 must-buy Japanese stationery items.

1. Mini clips

Many Japanese brands, such as Midori, are known for their unique and beautiful D-clips. Like any other D-clip, their function is to hold paper sheets together. Japanese D-clips are smaller in size but serve the same purpose. Their playful designs will cheer you up.

2. Shaker Pencils

These shaker pencils are fun to use and are convenient as well. You won't have to click down when you run out of lead; simply shake the pencil, and it will work perfectly. They come with an easy grip. It is great for writing in journals, and you can also use them for your exams.

3. Stickyle Scissors

These scissors are quite famous for their use. They are very compact and convenient. Japanese brands offer Stickyle scissors in varying shapes and designs. They are safe to use and create clean finishes every time you use them. You can fold them and store them anywhere after use.

4. Erasers

Japanese erasers are one of the cutest things ever. They come in various designs and shapes, such as fruits, vegetables, anime characters, food items, and utensils. They are also scented.

5. Pens

Japanese pens with anime designs are famous in Japan, and you can find various anime characters. They come in a range of sizes and are quite convenient.

6. Gel Pens

Japanese gel pens are quite famous too. They come in a huge variety of colors and offer many special effects, such as glitter. They are great for decorating your journals, diaries, sticky notes, and paintings.

7. Pen Cases

What to do when you have too many pens? Store them in your pen case.

Many Japanese brands offer easy-to-use, convenient, and stylish pen cases that you can use to keep your pen collection in. They have a sleek design and have lots of pockets.

8. Notebooks

Japanese notebooks are cute and convenient. You can buy them along with other stationery items such as D-clips and pens. They come in various designs, and you can easily find an adorable-looking notebook for yourself.

9. Sticky Notes

Many Japanese brands offer translucent sticky notes that you can stick on your fridge or whiteboard. They are cute and come in a variety of colors. They have a strong adhesive, so they firmly stick without leaving residue.

10. Masking Tapes

Often made by Washi, a traditional Japanese paper, ​Japanese masking tapes are known for their colorful designs, and they enhance the look of your journals and notebooks when you use them.

Finally

Japanese stationery items are one of the best in the world when it comes to convenience and design.

