Are you a retailer or business owner eager to expand your product range and reach new markets? Join us for an exclusive webinar, “Sourcing Products from Japan to Sell Globally,” hosted by Amazon Global Selling in partnership with SUPER DELIVERY!

This event is ideal for both new and seasoned sellers interested in unlocking the potential of unique Japanese products for global audiences. Whether you’re exploring new sourcing options or ready to diversify, this webinar will provide essential insights to help you thrive in the global marketplace.

Amazon & SUPER DELIVERY Webinar Details

Date: November 29, 2024 @2PM (SGT)

This webinar is designed for both new and existing sellers interested in the unique opportunities that Japanese products offer. With their reputation for quality and craftsmanship, these items are in high demand globally.

What You’ll Learn

Our expert speakers will share invaluable insights, including:

Sourcing Products from Japan

Understand the process and explore the range of available products.

Benefits of Selling Japanese Products

Discover how these products can enhance your offerings and differentiate you from competitors.

Key Considerations for International Sourcing

Learn important factors to consider when sourcing from Japan.

Selling on Amazon.com

Gain practical tips for listing and promoting Japanese products effectively.

Successful Product Selection Strategies

Identify trends and popular items that resonate with consumers.

Navigating Cultural Challenges

Understand the nuances that can impact your sourcing and selling strategies.

Engage in Live Q&A

An exclusive live Q&A session will allow you to ask questions directly to our speakers, who will provide personalized advice on sourcing and selling Japanese products.

How to Register

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your business! Register for the webinar and secure your spot. You’ll also find access to previous sessions, video recordings, and the chance to interact with Amazon experts.

No prior sign-up is required, everyone is welcome to join!

Source Premium Japanese Products with SUPER DELIVERY

Unlock the unique appeal of Japanese products for your business with SUPER DELIVERY—your trusted platform for wholesale sourcing directly from Japan. From artisanal crafts to innovative household items, SUPER DELIVERY connects you with high-quality products that can elevate your store's offerings.

With competitive pricing, user-friendly ordering, and a dedicated community of global buyers and sellers, SUPER DELIVERY makes sourcing from Japan simpler than ever. Start your wholesale journey today, and discover how our platform, in collaboration with Amazon, can help you expand your product lineup and reach new markets worldwide.

Your initial purchase enjoys a generous JPY 6,000 discount! Sign up now and explore the enchanting world of Japanese art and design. Sign Up Now >>

